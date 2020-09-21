Amazon’s Best Selling Beauty Tool Is On Sale at Costco Right Now

There are some beauty products that are so popular, they become practically legendary. La Mer Face Cream, Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask, and Glossier’s Balm Dotcom all come to mind, and as for hair styling tools, there’s the ubiquitous Revlon One-Step Volumizer. While some of these beauty products can be super pricey (La Mer is an investment, y’all), others deliver salon-quality results at a surprisingly affordable price. Now, Costco is carrying one of these products for a total steal. You guessed it – it’s the Revlon One-Step Volumizer!

Costco might be your go-to for things like chicken bakes and back-to-school supplies, but they have a lot of great deals on beauty products and hair supplies, too. We were super excited to see that the Revlon One-Step Volumizer was on sale at Costco for $44.99, especially with so many salons still closed because of the pandemic – some of us are kind of desperate for a hair overhaul.

What makes this tool so special? A lot of reviewers swear by its ability to dry their hair into smooth, sleek waves without making it limp, something that’s all too common with a traditional flat iron. Instead, the One-Step Volumizer works by acting like a rounded hair brush to straighten and smooth hair, while blowing hot hair through the brush head to dry your hair at the same time. You don’t have to do the arm-aching round brush and hair dryer balancing act that’s required for a salon blow-out, but the results are pretty much the same.

It’s the #1 Beauty & Personal Care product on Amazon, and has 4.4 out of 5 stars from a whopping 79,820 reviews. Some of those reviews?

“It is life changing.” “My long hair is fully dry in only 10 minutes, a process that before took well over 30 minutes to complete!” ” Nothing compares to this tool.”

Pretty convincing, right?

There is one catch. While the Revlon One-Step Volumizer has been spotted in Costco stores, it’s not currently available online. However, you can grab one on Amazon, and it’s even cheaper than the ones being sold at Costco.

Smooth, sleek, bouncy hair is just a click or a Costco trip away.

