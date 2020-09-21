Wayfair’s Huge Two-Day Sale Is Exactly What You Need to Hold You Over Until Prime Day

There’s no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day to score a great deal on home furnishings because Wayfair’s massive sales event Way Day is finally back; and this year, it’s bigger and better than ever.

Way Day launched in 2018 as a one-day event offering the best, lowers prices on not only Wayfair‘s website, but also AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane. Last year, they extended the sale to 36 hours. But this year? It’s a whopping two days of nonstop flash deals (we’re talking thousands of flash deals) and up to 80 percent off items across Wayfair’s (and the three other aforementioned brands’) entire site, from outdoor furniture to home decor. The sale kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 23 and ends Sept. 25.

“Now more than ever, comfort at home is top of mind for our customers and with the launch of Way Day, we are excited to offer even more exceptional value on the items that help our customers create the homes they love,” said Steve Oblak, chief merchandising officer of Wayfair, in a press release.

For those either completely renovating their backyard space or putting the finishing touches on their outdoor sanctuary, Wayfair’s offering up to 65 percent off outdoor furniture. Shoppers will also find lawn and garden decor starting at $19.99. Other notable sales include major appliances starting at $199 kitchen and small electronics up to 65 percent off, living room seating and bedding up to 70 percent off, and bedroom furniture from $90, among many others.

“We have partnered with our thousands of suppliers to source the best possible pricing so we can offer 48 hours of flash deals and unbeatable savings for every room in the home across all styles and budgets,” Oblak said. “We hope these savings come at a time that is helpful to our customers as they settle into the fall season and work and school routines.”

Way Day slashed prices on more than 200,000 products across all four brands. And to keep track of when limited-time flash deals go live, customers can sign up for alerts to jump on those sales stat. Just head to Wayfair’s website to sign up.

In the meantime, we’ve gathered just a taste of the great deals you’ll find as part of Way Day 2020 ahead.

Cocktail Ottoman

Add a touch of class to your living spaces with this chic cocktail ottoman, now more than 60 percent off.

Landis 34.6 $179.99 Buy now

Velvet Couch

Available in several shades, including green velvet and pink, this gorgeous velvet sleeper is more than $100 off.

Nia Velvet 81.5 $399.99 Buy now

TV Stand

Nearly half off, this TV stand is available in gray wash, rustic oak, stone gray, white oak and more.

Berene TV Stand $242.99 Buy now

5-Piece Dining Set

There’s no better way to round out the summer than with al fresco dinners. And this five-piece dining set is nearly $100 off.

Adrik 5-Piece Dining Set $217.99 Buy now

Dimmable Vanity Light

More than half off, this sleek, dimmable three-light vanity light features wine glass-shaped shades and a polished chrome finish.

Hickerson 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light $86.99 Buy now

Double Dresser

Take nearly 40 percent off this gorgeous six-drawer double dresser.

Kepner 6 Drawer Double Dresser $249.99 Buy now

Ergonomic Mesh Chair

Nearly $200 on a desk chair? Well, when it’s ergonomic and features lumbar support, back angle adjustment, and tilt lock, among other features, *and* it looks as sleek as this, the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Billups Ergonomic Mesh Task Chair $187.99 Buy now

TV Stand with Electric Fireplace

Yep, this is a TV stand with a cozy, warming LED fireplace — for less than $500.

Kohn TV Stand with Electric Fireplace $369.99 Buy now

