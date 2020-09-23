Let us repeat: Halloween is not canceled this year. While in-person parties maybe out, socially distant trick-or-treating, watching 31 Days of Halloween, and eating all the candy safely from the comfort of your couch are fair game. And don’t forget the Halloween decor — we just might even be taking that to the next level this year because we need all the fun in our lives right now.

Not sure where to start when it comes to pandemic-friendly Halloween decor, costumes, and more? Obviously, Etsy to the rescue. Etsy just dropped their top 2020 Halloween items, and it’s loaded with hauntingly cute decor, kids costumes, and pumpkin-decorating accessories.

And since this year is far from normal, the list of ghoulish goodies reflects the changes we’re seeing this year. For example, can we interest you in a hauntingly cute hand-sanitizing sign to display in front of your self-serve candy bowl outside your porch? Or how about a custom invite for your neighborhood’s drive-by trick-or-treat parade? Obviously, we want them all.

Ahead, check out the best goodies from Etsy to help you kick off your Halloween festivities for this already-haunting year.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Boo-tiful Doormat

There’s no easier swap than changing out your front doormat for a hauntingly cute Halloween touch.

Halloween Doormat $47.99 Buy now

Germ-Free Zone

Image: Courtesy of Etsy.

What says “pandemic Halloween” more than this sign? It manages to make our most-frequented 2020 activity kinda fun? Instead of setting up one bowl of candy outside your house, set up a few, along with this printout, to remind kids to clean their hands before grabbing their favorite candy.

Hand Sanitation Station Sign $4.50 Buy now

Pumpkin Decor

Hate pumpkin carving? Opt for this mess-free sticker instead for a one-and-done solution. Plus, the customization makes you look like you put in a ton of effort when you actually didn’t. You can choose any quote, so let your imagination run wild — if you dare.

Family Name Pumpkin Sticker $10.79 Buy now

Bloody Good Sign

To keep everyone safe this year, it never hurts to add a reminder for trick-or-treaters to keep their distance when approaching your self-serve candy station on your doorstep. You can choose a digital download or have a printed sign sent to you.

Bloody Halloween Yard Sign $14.95+ Buy now

Drive-By Trick-or-Treating

Instead of going door-to-door this year, why not corral the neighbors for a fun drive-by parade to keep everyone safe while still getting to celebrate? Now, you can easily spread the word — without spreading germs — with these custom invites.

Drive-By Trick or Treat Parade Invitation $5.58 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: