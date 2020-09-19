Costco Is Selling Pendleton Blankets for a Steal!

It’s almost officially fall, and we’re already noticing that the days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder. Seriously, after a sweltering quarantine summer, it’s feeling downright chilly in some parts of the country — which is why we sat up and took notice when one of our favorite Costco fan accounts posted that Pendleton blankets are available at Costco right now — and for a great price.

The Instagram account costco_doesitagain shared a photo of an in-store display of cozy, fleecy Pendleton blankets in a variety of colorful and neutral patterns, and noted that they’re available in Queen size for $24.99 and King size for $29.99.

We love it when a fan account alerts us to a must-have Costco store deal — like Hunter boots or these adorable 3-packs of succulents.

Commenters immediately wanted to know which locations are stocking the blankets, and if they’re also available online. The good news to that latter question is, yes, they are! We checked out the Costco website and found the same Pendleton Sherpa Fleece blankets, although the price is a bit higher: $34.99 for the Queen size and $39.99 for King. Still, a good deal!

Pendleton Sherpa Fleece Blanket $34.99 Buy now

Cold weather is coming, and cuddling up in one of these plush blankets would certainly make it better. So if you haven’t gotten a Costco membership yet — what are you waiting for?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery of the best Costco products below: