We all know that wearing a face mask is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 this fall, but no one said your face mask has to be dull and boring. In fact, we think we Jamie and Claire would approve of jazzing up your face mask with the Fraser tartan or some Scottish thistle. Or perhaps you’d prefer something to remind you of Jamie’s home, Lallybroch? Well, dear Outlander fans, we’ve got good news for you. The internet is full of Outlander-inspired face masks just waiting for you to wear and we’ve gathered them all here for you. So sit back, relax, grab a glass of whiskey and get ready to do some Jamie and Claire-approved shopping.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For the Kilt fans

Image: Vipsung.

If you want to wear Jamie’s kilt on your face this is the tartan for you. Bonus: It comes with six filters!

Fraser Tartan Face Mask $12.99 Buy now

Sweet Lallybroch

Image: Yerolor.

Wouldn’t we all? Missing Lallybroch? Now you can cover half your face with it. You will be Laird of the Masks.

Lallybroch Face Mask $17.99 Buy now

A little reminder

Image: Isabelle & Emilie.

Dinna fash is the Scottish equivalent of “don’t worry” — words we could all use right now.

Dinna Fash Face Mask $11.95 Buy now

For the Claire fans

Image: Sweetshow.

No one says it quite like Jamie but this will do.

Sassenach Face Mask $8.79 Buy now

An ode to the theme song

Image: Qwertyi.

Sing me a song, of a pandemic that’s gone…

Sing Me a Song Face Mask $3 Buy now

A classic

Image: Fifth Sun.

Simple and stunning.

'Outlander' Face Mask $9.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

Last but not least

Image: Lalae-ltd.

Dougal Mackenzie may no longer be on the show, but his memory lives on in this Mackenzie tartan face mask.

Mackenzie Tartan Face Mask $8.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: