Smart Home Renovation Books to Transform Your Space

You’re staying at home more than you ever have, so there’s a good chance you’re getting annoyed by those little and big home renovation projects you’ve put off for years. Now that you have the spare time, it’s the perfect opportunity to transform your home into the oasis you’ve always wanted. The easiest way to do that is look to the experts with a genius home renovation book to guide you along the way.

From TV famous interior designers and home renovators to established pros in the home renovation industry, there are plenty of guidebooks to lead the way. Whether you want to do a mini bathroom renovation or overhaul your entire home, you can achieve any of these projects without the hassle. Ahead, check out the best home renovation books to make your dream home a reality.

1. Home Body

The obvious top choice, if you’re a Fixer Upper addict, then you must get the star’s home renovation book. Not only is it just simply gorgeous to look at (and a great coffee table book), it’s full of easy-to-do projects that won’t intimidate you. This pro book uses real life examples of the family’s farmhouse that you can recreate at home. You’ll even learn how to sketch your own home design plans.

2. 100 Things Every Homeowner Must Know: How to Save Money, Solve Problems and Improve Your Home

Getting pro knowledge can make or break your home renovation project. So, if you don’t want to enlist (and pay for) an expert when you can do it yourself, make sure you read up on tricks with this book. It’s packed with 100 tips for homeowners — from how to save money and help prep for a natural disaster. This guide covers everything you need to know from A to Z.

3. The Book on Estimating Rehab Costs: The Investor’s Guide to Defining Your Renovation Plan, Building Your Budget, and Knowing Exactly How Much It All Costs

The biggest headache when it comes to home renovation projects, aside from the mess, is the money it costs to make it happen — and the unforeseen issues that force you to fork out more money. If you need assistance creating a budget for your project, this handy book will guide you every step of the way. You’ll learn which upgrade options will actually increase the value of your home and much more.

