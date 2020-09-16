It’s impossible not to be bit by the organizing bug these days. Over the past few years, more and more tidying-up experts have risen to fame and released addicting TV shows and easy-to-follow books full of organizing tips that’ll make you want to completely overhaul your home. Now, we can’t all enlist these experts into our own homes, so the next best thing is their organizing books with gorgeous illustrations and tips you’ll actually be able to replicate.

While all of us tend to have that one area (or a few) in our houses that become a dumping ground for those items we don’t know what to do with, with the right systems in place, you can actually keep things in sight over time. Learning how to maintain an organizing system is key, and you’ll learn how to do just that in these inspiring books. Ahead, check out the most popular books from a few experts you’ll definitely recognize.

1. The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals

In case you’ve been living under a rock as of late, the team behind this book is basically taking over the organizing world right now. This book provides easy-to-follow tidying tips that are easy enough for anyone to implement at home. Yes, you can actually eliminate the clutter in that junk drawer and make it look, dare we say, beautiful? If you’re looking to make organizing the eye candy of your dreams, this inspiring book full of pro tips will help you turn your home into the neat space of your dreams. The duo also recently launched a new book too.

2. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up

While The Home Edit encourages some purging, they certainly don’t go to the extremes that this organizer does. That’s totally okay, it just depends on what style works for your needs. You can consider Kondo the original expert who took the organizing world by storm for her unique KonMari organizing method. The Japanese organizer takes a more minimalist approach to getting rid of items that don’t spark joy.

3. Martha Stewart’s Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines

While fresh and new organizers have popped up as of late, we could never forget the original domesticated queen: Martha Stewart. Her organizing manual covers everything you need to know to bring order to your space without driving yourself crazy. This ultimate guide includes practical advice and tips that anyone can make work. From sorting office paperwork to clearing out the attic, this book doesn’t leave out a thing.

