Hunter Boots Are Back in Stock at Costco

Fall is practically here, and while we’re not always a fan of the rainy, cold weather, we’re always excited to eat some tasty autumn comfort foods and to get cozied up in our favorite fall fashions. Shopping for cute sweaters, jackets, and scarves, is usually pretty easy, but finding fabulous footwear that’s actually practical and will keep our feet dry is a little harder. So when we heard that Hunter boots were back at Costco just in time for the cold weather to hit, we were seriously pumped up.

This isn’t the first time that Hunter boots have been on sale at Costco. They were in stock this past spring, and now, according to Instagram user costco_doesitagain, Hunter’s Women’s Original Short Rain Boots are back in stores and being sold for $74.99.

Why do we love Hunter so much? Not only are their boots sleek and stylish compared to more athletic waterproof footwear options, but they also really work to keep your feet dry. In fact, the brand is so revered that it holds two Royal Warrants of Appointment to the royal family in England, meaning that they provide cozy waterproof footwear to the Queen of England and her husband. If they’re good enough for literal Queens, they’ve got to be good enough for us!

Currently, it seems like the Hunter boots are only being sold in Costco stores and not online. If you’re looking for an online option, you can score a pair of Costco’s Chooka Ladies’ Mid Height Rain Boots on their website for $25.99 – they’re not quite as fancy as Hunter, but they’ll do in a pinch.

If nothing but Hunter will do and you don’t have a Costco near you, never fear – you can also find the boots on Amazon, albeit with a slightly higher price tag.

Paired with a designer face mask, and you’ll have the most chic and practical fall fashion around.

