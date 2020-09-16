Meghan Markle’s Home Is Decorated With This Air-Purifying Plant — And It’s Less Than $50

House plants are having a moment right now, and it’s not hard to see why. Not only can they cheer up a space (and your mood), adding a pop of lively green color that makes things feel a little more vibrant, but they can also help improve air quality. Whether you’re staying inside pretty much all the time because of the quarantine, or if you’ve been affected by smoky skies do to the raging fires on the west coast, without airflow the inside of your apartment or home can get rank pretty quickly. What’s a gal to do? Well, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have gone the potted plant route – in a recent Zoom call it was revealed that they have a gorgeous fiddle leaf fig helping keep the air in their Santa Barbara home clean.

Fiddle leaf figs are beloved for their lush, violin-shaped foliage and tall, sturdy trunks. They make a big visual impact on any room, but their effect on the air quality is even more impressive.

Fiddle leaf fig trees are especially good at refining the air in enclosed spaces for a few reasons. They have large leaves, which helps the plant take in toxins and chemicals while releasing oxygen and helping regulate the humidity in a room. The amount of soil in the pot helps clean the air, too – the soil is full of microbes that helps metabolize and filter chemicals from the air.

However, they can get pricey. And while the Duchess of Sussex might not have to worry about the price tag, we’re always eager to find a good bargain, even when it comes to houseplants like the fiddle leaf fig. Luckily, you can score one on Amazon for less than $50. This 2-foot tall fiddle leaf fig tree will help purify the air in your home, and though it’s not quite as big as Markle’s, it’s still big enough to make an impact (and won’t break the budget).

Now, fiddle leaf figs do require a medium amount of care. They need to be placed in bright, filtered sunlight, and should only be watered when the top inch of the soil is dry. The leaves also need to be dusted once a month or so to repel pests. But the work is totally worth it.

You can find real fiddle leaf fig trees at many places, including Costco, which sometimes has great deals on the plants. But if you’re more interested in the plant’s aesthetics than its air-purifying capabilities, you can also find dreamy faux-fiddle leaf figs at Target and Kohl’s. Either way, we’re sure it’s Markle-approved.