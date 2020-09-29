Now that we’ve been cooped up at home for months now, we’ll take a wild guess that all those half-started organizing and cleaning projects you swore you’d tackle years ago are starting to strike a nerve with you. Now that you have the time (and are forced against your will to stare at that cluttered closet all day) you’re determined to finally cross those daunting projects off your list — but where in the world to start?

To get some satisfying inspo (er, more like eye candy?), you’ve probably found yourself scrolling through #OrganizingPorn deep into the night on Instagram (*raises hand). While there’s a never-ending amount of gorgeous accounts you’ll land on, it’d be nearly impossible not to discover the Horderly organizing pros. They’ve quickly become a go-to source for desperate folks in need of real-life organizing tips and tricks that anyone can easily implement at home (yes, busy parents included!).

The founders of Horderly, Jamie and Fillip Hord. Courtesy of Horderly/Alec Kugler.

Horderly was founded by Jamie and Fillip Hord in 2015, and they’ve since taken on just about every kind of organizing project you can imagine. So, we asked Jamie, who is also the Chief Organizing Officer at MakeSpace, to provide her expert tips to help you sort out those top frustration spots in your home this fall.

Below, we’re breaking down Horderly’s tips and what organizing products you need to shop to declutter your home — from the kid’s desk area to the fridge. And don’t sweat it, these tips are so easy that even the busiest parents can achieve them at home. Promise!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Back-to-School & Remote Learning

“Before picking up new supplies, take inventory of what you already have so you’re not buying doubles or triples of anything! As you take inventory, if something is broken, say goodbye to the broken item and purchase a replacement during your shopping trip.”

If your kiddo is heading back to the classroom this year (or maybe it’s still TBD), Jamie recommends this smart Stash It Backpack from The Container Store. It can be folded down into a little wristlet or expanded into a full-size backpack — it’s basically magic.

Love Bus Stash It Backpack $36.99 Buy now

And if you’re dealing with a remote-learning situation, chances are you propped your kid up at the kitchen table or pulled out a fold-up table you had stored in your closet as a temporary solution. Surely none of us knew we’d be in the same situation six months ago, so it’s a smart idea to give your child a real setup to help them feel like they have a designated spot to learn each day. That means you’ll need a desk, chair, and perhaps a lap desk if they need to work from their bed.

Here are some other products we recommend, based on Horderly’s tips:

Homfa Writing Computer Desk $149.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Eurø Style Bradley Bungie Office Chair $250.21 on Amazon.com Buy now

Home Office

After you’ve donated, thrown out, or relocated items you don’t need in your office, sort items into categories and determine where things need to go. Place frequently used items within reach and put lesser-used items up high or out of the way.

“If multiple people are utilizing the home office, set up stations for each person’s specific needs. Whether it’s a bin on a shelf with school supplies and books, or a 3-Tier Rolling Cart customized to each individual’s schooling or work, creating designated spaces will make your household workflow run much smoother.”

Courtesy of The Container Store.

White 3-Tier Rolling Cart $34.99 Buy now

Once your setup is complete, don’t forget to label! Horderly loves Brother’s P-Touch Cube Plus label maker.

To keep both you and the kids organized, you’ll also need a stylish bulletin board like this linen one Horderly loves to post reminders, homework, and more.

U Brands Cork Linen Bulletin Board $26.37 on Amazon.com Buy now

Kitchen

Rule number one: Jamie says to take inventory of your pantry and toss expired items. You’ll have a lot less to organize later.

If you have older kids at home or a spouse who’s now making breakfasts and lunches at home, categorize food type in the fridge and freezer so everyone can quickly find what they need before that next Zoom call. For parents with small kids: Set up a snack and lunch station for your child for easy access. Jamie loves a divided lazy susan to separate snacks. Allocate one of these organizers for each child and label with their names so no one gets upset over someone stealing their snacks.

You can also get this Lazy Susan on Amazon:

Linus Divided Lazy Susan $25.37 on Amazon.com Buy now

Here are some more must-have product picks to tidy up the kitchen based on Horderly’s deep-dive into fridge and freezer organization:

mDesign Fridge Bins $23.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Removable Food Labels $11.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Not sure what to toss? Check out Horderly’s Break Up With These Expired Items In Your Home guide detailing when you should be tossing certain expired goods.

Playroom

The playroom can quickly turn into chaos, but with the right tools, you can teach your kids to clean up after themselves (and make it fun at the same time). This is not a drill!

“Let your child separate their toys by type (a real-life puzzle game) and then let them write-out the labels to practice their writing and spelling skills! If your child is active in the initial organization process, he or she will be more likely to keep their playroom clean and tidy.”

Horderly’s go-to solution to corral toys is this Cubby Shelving system. These stackable shelving units are compact and will store all your kid’s toys, no matter how many they have. You can also display books and toys with colorful shelves that your little one will love.

Mudroom

No mudroom? No problem. Make your own in the entryway of your home or by the garage by using a versatile Cubby System, Bookshelves and Command Hooks to hang coats, hats and backpacks.

“To ensure your mudroom stays as tidy as possible, create a designated spot for each member of your household. Whether it’s a hook, or a shelf, giving each person their own individual “drop zone” will keep items from commingling.”

White Encore Narrow Bookshelf $199.99 Buy now

SheKnows also loves these cubbies from Amazon:

ClosetMaid 8996 Cubeicals Organizer, 6-Cube, White $56.82 on Amazon.com Buy now

All organized now? Check out our gallery below to add some ambiance to your new tidy space.