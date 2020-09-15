Muffins are one of the most versatile baked goods. Depending on what ingredients are in them, they can be great breakfast food, after-dinner desserts or just a fun snack. This classic can contain chocolate chips, blueberries, pumpkin and cream cheese. They can even be made out of cornbread. So when you’re looking to move onto your next baking challenge, you should consider the muffin. There are so many variations to try. Plus, muffin pans can double as cupcake pans, which means you can get a lot of use out of that pan.

We rounded up the best muffin pans for you. All of our picks are non-stick, so you won’t have to worry about trying to coax and pry your creation out of the pan. The trays contain a minimum of 12 muffin wells, so you’ll get a perfect dozen every time. There’s two traditional steel-aluminum options and one silicone option, which makes popping muffins out of the tray super easy.

Now that you’ve found your tray, it’s time to research some muffin recipes.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Wilton Non-Stick Bakeware Muffin and Cupcake Pan

This non-stick pan is perfect for baking muffins or cupcakes. You can make and bake up to 12 muffins at a time, so you’ll have a dozen to serve to friends and family. Sometimes, it can be difficult and a little precarious to take muffin pans out of the oven, due to the lack of handles. This steel pan was designed with oven mitts in mind, so the handles are larger. You won’t have to worry about dropping your pan.

Wilton.

Wilton Non-Stick Bakeware Muffin and Cupcake Pan $10.39 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. USA Pan Bakeware Cupcake and Muffin Pan

If muffins are one of your go-tos, you might want to invest in a heavy-duty muffin pan. This pan is made out of commercial-grade aluminized steel, so it’s built to last and keep up with your muffin-making. It has a special non-stick silicone coating, which is BPA-free. Just make sure to hand wash this pan with mild soap and a gentle brush after baking. There is also a crown muffin pan available, along with a 24-well pan designed for a lot of mini muffins.

USA Pan.

USA Pan Bakeware Cupcake and Muffin Pan $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. 12 Cups Silicone Muffin Pan

If you hate struggling to get your muffins out of a tin, you’ll love this pick. This silicone pan allows you to pop your muffins out effortlessly with just one finger, giving you perfectly intact muffins every time you bake. You can use this pan in the microwave, fridge, oven, dishwasher and freezer. It’s only heat- and cold-resistant up to a point—446 degrees Fahrenheit and -104 degrees Fahrenheit.

CAKETIME.