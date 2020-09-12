Between your kids’ massive outdoor toy collection and your partner’s gardening tools, there’s no room in the garage for any other outdoor items. That seems kind of hard to believe, but that becomes the case for many families. So where do you turn when you don’t have any other storage space? Check out one of the best outdoor storage benches.

These benches perform not only one but two important functions. The seat area hinges up, so you can put that unsightly or annoying clutter inside. They’re also ideal for patio cushions, which always need a home during an unexpected rainstorm. Two out of our three bench picks have a space to put a padlock, so you can keep the items inside the bench safe—and keep out furry critters. These little storage units are also benches. People can sit on top of them and socialize. In some cases, your guests might not even realize that they’re sitting on your go-to overflow storage bin. These bins are stylish enough that you’ll actually want to have them on your patio.

1. KETER Eden 70 Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box

Even though this might just look like your average wood bench, it’s so much more than that. It’s made out of weather-resistant polypropylene instead of wood, which will last a long time. It’ll keep the bench from rusting or warping. Two to three people can sit on this heavy-duty bench at a time. Underneath the bench seat, you’ll have plenty of space to store your garden tools or cushions. The bench also can be padlocked, which will protect your items.

KETER.

2. Ulax Furniture Outdoor Storage Bench

Made out of weather- and UV-resistant wicker, this bench is much more durable than it looks. Beneath that wicker, there’s a steel frame supporting whoever sits on it. It might look like just your average patio furniture, but it’s got some secret storage hidden under its cushions. You can fit yard supplies or other patio accessories. The cushions on the top are also made out of all-weather material, so you don’t have to worry about them getting rained on.

Ulax.

3. Suncast 63-Gallon Medium Deck Box

Store everything out of sight in this heavy-duty storage bench. Made out of water-resistant poly resin means that this box won’t warp, fade or rust overnight. The lid is designed so that rain water slides off instead of pooling, which will keep your belongings mildew-free. You can store 63 gallons worth of stuff inside. Your kids could be sitting on their pool toys while you’re working in the garden and not even realize it.

Suncast.