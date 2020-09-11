Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware Brand Has a Cast Iron Pot That’s Perfect for Halloween

What makes Ina Garten’s dishes perfect every time? Aside from the fact that it’s, well, Garten making the dish, she also has her high-quality cookware to thank for her consistently flawless creations. And her favorite cookware brand, Le Creuset, just so happens to have a cast iron pot perfect for Halloween and fall.

Feast your eyes on Le Creuset’s Pumpkin Cocotte: the perfect combination of brawn and beauty. Oh, and did we mention it’s currently on sale?

“I know there is lots of really good cookware available, but the ones I use are All-Clad stainless steel and Le Creuset enameled cast iron. They’re expensive, but they really do last a lifetime,” Garten wrote in House Beautiful in 2006. “They’re also incredibly easy to clean.”

Not only does this durable, strong enameled cast iron pot boast the ability to maintain even and consistent heat, but it also basically doubles as kitchen decor.

“It’s beautiful enough to go directly from the oven to the table,” Garten wrote.

Staub is another popular cast iron brand, and it’s also selling a pumpkin-shaped cocotte this year.

Available in a burnt orange color on Amazon, Staub’s cast iron pumpkin cocotte is also currently massively discounted. Originally $414, the 3.5 quart cocotte is 52 percent off.

Or, head over to Williams Sonoma’s website where you’ll find other fall-appropriate colors, like white, black, and basil. The 3.5-quart cocotte is also even cheaper, available for $149.95.

What does one make in a pumpkin-shaped cocotte? Sure, you could go with the obvious pumpkin soup; or, you can make one of Garten’s most popular fall recipes: her winter squash soup.

To make Garten’s easy winter squash soup, you’ll combine yellow onions, pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling), butternut squash, homemade chicken stock, half-and-half, and more. Top with creme fraiche, grated Gruyere, or croutons, and enjoy.

