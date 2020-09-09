Smart & Compact Washing Machines for Laundry in Any Space

Whether you don’t have a washing machine at home, could use an extra one but don’t want to pay the price, or yours is temporarily broken, you can actually get yourself a compact washing machine for a fraction of the cost. You might not have realized you could buy such a thing, but you can, and they’re here to save the day.

Whether you need one for an RV, a college kid, or for a small apartment, these smaller washing machines are going to change your life and how you do laundry. Many have similar options that your full-size washer has, such as time controls and spin settings. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best compact washing machines so you can get laundry done faster, wherever you are.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Panda Washing Machine

Compact washing machines have come a long way. This version features eight wash programs so you can get almost as many features as a full-size washing machine. This top-load machine boasts an LED display, four water levels, and a stainless steel drum that’s super durable and rust-resistant. It holds up to 12 pounds of clothing, so it can take the load off your hand-washing duties.

Courtesy of Panda.

Panda Washing Machine $282.33 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Giantex Washing Machine

Regular washing machines are a hassle to install, let alone get inside the house, so this compact washing machine that’s easy to install will make your life way easier. Instead of going to the laundromat or hand washing everything, try using this portable washing machine instead. It has a filter so it keeps clothes clean, and it has timers to make it feel like a real washer.

Courtesy of Giantex.

Giantex Washing Machine $159.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Kuppet Washing Machine

Hand washing clothes is one of the least favorite house chores, so if you don’t have a real washer, cut your chore time down drastically with this innovative compact washing machine. It has a built-in drain pump and it’s automatic so you can give your tired hands a break. With dual sides, you can run more laundry at the same time, and the powerful motor is sure to get clothes clean the first time without having to run a cycle again.

Courtesy of Kuppet.