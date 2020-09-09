Chic Outdoor Sectionals for a Resort-Worthy Backyard

Sometimes a big vacation isn’t always in the cards, so the best way to relax and find some peace is by bringing the vacation home to you. You can easily create an oasis in your backyard with some new outdoor accessories like lighting, but the real big ticket item you’ll need is an outdoor sectional. When you find one that’s durable and stylish, you just might never have to buy one again — or at least for a very long time.

Outdoor sectionals come in a variety of styles for every kind of home. From modern to farmhouse, you can find one that will fit right in with your decor. Many are so stylish that they basically make your outdoor space feel like a natural extension of your living room. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor sectionals to complete your backyard or patio setup.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Best Choice Products Sectional

Outdoor furniture isn’t exactly something you can buy every year, so you’re going to want to preserve it for as long as possible. The best way to protect your outdoor sectional is with a durable cover, and this set happens to come with one. The modular seating is great because you can set it up based on the space you have, and the cushions are extra plush for hours of lounging.

Courtesy of Best Choice Products.

Best Choice Products Sectional $649.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Devoko Store Sectional

It can be hard to find a suitable coffee table for your large outdoor sectional, but this set comes with one so it takes care of all the hard work for you. The modular design is perfect for lounging and napping in multiple positions, and the glass-top table adds an elegant touch. It also boasts water-resistant cushions and a sturdy frame so it’ll keep up over time.

Courtesy of Devoko Store.

Devoko Store Sectional $284.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Wisteria Lane Sofa

The worst part about large pieces of furniture is that they’re cumbersome and heavy. So when you want to move it around, it’s next to impossible to do — even if you have a few people to help. This outdoor sectional is actually lightweight so you won’t have to break your back if you wish to set it up elsewhere. On top of that, it’s made with all-weather materials that look just as good as they function so you won’t have to worry about them getting ruined outside.

Courtesy of Wisteria Lane.