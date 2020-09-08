This Costco Find Literally Sanitizes The Air In Your Home

Have we ever been more obsessed with cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing everything in our home than during the coronavirus pandemic? It seems like every time we take a trip to the store we’re stocking up on hand sanitizer, face masks, and cleaning supplies, but sometimes even that doesn’t feel like enough. If you’re looking for something that will really make your house feel clean, Costco has the answer. They’re currently selling two-packs of Homedics Total Clean Personal Air Sanitizers for just $49.99.

Using a UV-C light system, these air sanitizers kill up to 99.9 percent of airborne bacteria and viruses in small spaces. Homedics recommends using their personal air sanitizers in bathrooms, laundry dorms, and pet areas. We can also see it doing well in small spaces like mud rooms, garages, and entry ways, where you’re most likely to be bringing things (including airborne bacteria and viruses) into your home.

The personal air sanitizers will reduce odors and refresh the air in your home. Each machine has three brightness levels, a motion sensor system, and a night light sensor, so they don’t waste energy. You just plug them into any electrical outlet. Even better? You don’t have to worry about changing or replacing filters, since the system uses UV-C light to sanitizer air rather than a filter capture system.

If you have a Costco membership (get one now), you can pick up a two-pack of Homedics personal air sanitizers for $49.99. If not, you can also get a single air sanitizer on Amazon, though the price tag is a little higher.

Hand sanitizer and disinfectant sprays can only do so much. If you’re feeling passionate about keeping things clean in our current climate, then maybe an air sanitizer is the next essential item you should add to your cleaning arsenal.

