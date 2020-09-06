Beach days can be stressful to plan as a parent. You don’t only need to worry about you and your partner, but you also need to pack food, all of your child’s toys and a first-aid kit. Then you throw in the beach towels, the chairs, the umbrella, and the extra dry clothes for the car ride back. You might as well pack a few suitcases while you’re at it. If you’ve done the mental math, you know that there’s no way for two people to carry all of that while wrangling your children. That’s where a beach caddy comes in.

These carts are game-changers. They can hold all of your stuff, leaving you with three free hands to keep your children close by. Beach caddies have four wheels, so you aren’t throwing out your bag trying to lug everything. One of our picks can hold up to 150 lbs., for example. Another one has a space for you to hang up to four chairs. The best beach caddies are portable, low-maintenance, fast-drying and easy to pull. Check out our picks below.

1. Mac Sports Heavy Duty Collapsible Wagon Cart

Lug up to 150 lbs. across the sand in this durable beach caddy. It can hold your pets, your towels, your picnic basket, your beverages and all of your kids’ sandcastle accessories. The wagon has a fabric that is mildew and UV resistant, so it’s built for the sun and the sand. It comes with a carrying case and weighs 23.1 pounds, so it’s easy to pack up in the car after your adventure is done. Plus, you don’t have to worry about assembling this cart before your beach day. It comes ready to go.

2. Rio Brands Deluxe Wonder Wheeler

You won’t forget this colorful blue-and-green caddy at home. It was designed with a family of four in mind, so it has all of the trimmings. It has extra wide wheels, a steel frame, fast-drying fabric, a special umbrella holder and a special removable tote. You can carry up to four chairs on this caddy, along with a cooler and whatever you can stuff in the tote, which has plenty of pockets.

3. BEAU JARDIN Folding Wagon Cart

If you’re a little worried about lugging a day’s worth of supplies through the sand, you’re not alone. This cart was specifically designed to handle sand, road, grass, dirt and turf. It doesn’t just have to be used for beach days. You can take it to your child’s sporting event or camping. The wheels can rotate up to 360 degrees, and the cart has a built-in brake to keep your stuff from rolling into the ocean. It comes with a storage bag with a handle, so you can take it on road trips easily.

