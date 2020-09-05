You can’t go wrong with a quilted comforter. This classic style has lasted so long because it’s so effective. You can find quilted comforters in most homes. Either filled with down or microfiber, these versatile comforters can change with the weather. If it’s cold out, the comforter will keep you warm, and if it’s warm out, the comforter will keep you cool. They’re super breathable, so you can have them on your bed all-year-round. Not only do they feel cozy and last a long time, they’re also stylish. Quilted comforters add some style and personality to your bedroom. They usually come in a wide variety of colors and different quilted designs—square and diamond, for example. If you want to add your own spin to the comforter, you can add a patterned duvet cover over it.

We rounded up the best quilted comforters for you. Our picks are available in all sizes, ranging from twin to California king. The comforters often have reinforced stitching, meaning that they won’t unravel when you throw them in the washer.

1. Cosybay 100% Cotton Quilted Down Comforter

This feather and white goose down comforter is plush and luxurious. Even though it seems heftier, the comforter still manages to be breathable. It’s available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes. There are also two different colors, gray and white, and three different types of comforter, including one made for all seasons, a heavier comforter and a lightweight comforter. You can put a duvet cover over it if you’d like.

2. EDILLY Luxury Reversible Quilted Queen Comforter

If you’re a light sleeper and are sick of getting woken up to the sound of the comforter rustling, this is the pick for you. It has a brushed microfiber shell and is filled with microfiber, which means that it can regulate temperature well and adapt to multiple seasons. It comes in more than five different colors and twin, full, queen, oversized queen, king and California king sizes.

3. SunStyle Home Bed Quilt

If you’re looking for a thinner comforter, this is a great choice. It’s tailor-made for warmer weather. Lightweight and breathable, this quilted comforter has a fashionable quilted diamond pattern that won’t go out of style. You can get this quilt in blush pink, light gray, ivory or white. These colors can mesh with most decor styles. These comforters come in twin, queen and king sizes.

