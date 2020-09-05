Side tables are a necessary piece of furniture to have in your home, especially if you’re short on space. Coffee tables are great and all, but you don’t always have room for them. If you’re lucky to have multiple couches in one room, there’s no way you would ever try to have multiple coffee tables. That’d just look weird. Side tables are where you place the items you need to properly settle down to entertain guests or for a good movie or book. They can hold your phone, your beverage of choice, your book, the TV remote or even some snacks. Can you imagine not having a table next to your couch? So many spills would happen. These tables might not be very large, but they do a lot.

We found the best side tables for you. We found round and rectangular side tables, which can work with whatever space you’ve got. Some of our picks have a bottom shelf that’ll provide you with some extra storage. These tables come in a variety of styles, so you’ll be able to find something that suits yours.

1. Walker Edison Furniture Company Modern Round Side Table

This table looks like it’s ready for a soirée. It’ll add some elegance to any room, whether it’s your living room, den or dining room. It’s small enough to fit next to any piece of furniture. The table is made out of laminate, so it can handle a few drinks and it can support up to 50 lbs. It’s available in marble and gold, glass and chrome or glass and gold.

2. Crown Mark Pierce Chairside Table

If you’re a little short on space and need something to fit in a narrow space, this is the table for you. Finished in a rich espresso color, the table will add another dimension to any room. It has a bottom layer, which you can use to display a picture frame, your favorite books or even an art piece you love. You just need to put a coaster on the top of this table, and it’s ready to be used as a side table.

3. Household Essentials Wooden Side End Table

Can’t you just picture this side table next to your couch? This table combines the best of rustic and modern design with its metal and distressed gray-toned wood grain finish. It has some clever storage on the bottom for a stack of books or magazines. You will have to assemble this table, but you won’t break a sweat doing so. It’s available in ashwood or dark walnut.

