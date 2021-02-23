You rely on your washer to clean your clothes, your partner’s clothes, your kids’ stained and filthy clothes, all of the bedding in your house and all of the towels. That’s a pretty heavy mandate for your washer. Think about how often you clean your washer. If you don’t know the answer, your washer might not be as fresh and residue-free as you think it is. When washers get slimy or have some residue left behind each cycle that means there might be build-up and mold lurking in your machine. This is also the case if any bad or weird smell is coming from it. The machine might have these residues hiding in places you can’t see—like the drain or in the hoses, too. You can take care of that with one of the best washing machine cleaners.

We found them for you. These washer cleaners are designed to get rid of bad smells and banish residues. You put the cleaner tablet or pouch into the drum or detergent drawer of your washer and run the regular cycle on hot. The cleaner will take care of the rest. You should use a cleaner once a month to keep your washer drum squeaky clean.

1. Tide Washing Machine Cleaner Designed for both front- and top-loading washers, this cleaner will get into the nooks and crannies of your washer to remove unwanted residue. It’ll get rid of any deposits as well, leaving your washer—and later your clothes—smelling clean. You simply deposit the pouch into the drum or your detergent drawer once a month to keep everything odor-free. There’s a total of 21 pouches in this box. Image: Tide. Tide Washing Machine Cleaner $26.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner These washing machine cleaner tablets are septic tank-safe and certified as an EPA Safer Choice product. Unlike other cleaners, these time-release tablets are designed to dissolve throughout your washer’s cycle, so they get at all of the grim and odor that’s in your washer. For optimal performance, you should be cleaning your washer every month or after 30 loads of laundry. Affresh. Affresh. Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner $6.99 on Amazon.com Buy now