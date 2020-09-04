Outdoor Ceiling Fans to Cool Down Your Patio in Style

There’s nothing quite as relaxing as enjoying the nice outdoor breeze when enjoying a meal or a beverage on your patio. However, sometimes the weather isn’t always cool enough to sit outside without backup. One of the best ways to cool down your backyard oasis in style is with a handy outdoor ceiling fan.

Instead of pulling out a eyesore of a fan that stands up, save your patio space for more important things, like your grilling area and more seating. With a chic outdoor ceiling fan, you won’t take up valuable patio floor real estate. Plus, outdoor ceiling fans can be pretty stylish too so fashion truly meets function. Below, we’ve rounded up the best outdoor ceiling fans to complete your outdoor oasis without breaking a sweat.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Honeywell Ceiling Fan

The top feature you need with an outdoor ceiling fan is durability. It’s going to face a lot more elements like inclement weather than your indoor version will, so it needs to be able to put up with a lot. This sturdy outdoor ceiling fan is waterproof, damp-rated, and comes with a cost-effective LED light. Most importantly, it’s ultra quiet and looks chic so you can make you patio an extension of your home.

Image: Courtesy of Honeywell. Courtesy of Honeywell.

Honeywell Ceiling Fan $123.78 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Hunter Ceiling Fan

You’ve never seen an outdoor ceiling fan as sleek as this version. This fan can actually be used indoor and outdoors, so if you change your mind where you want to put it, you have options. It’s nautical inspired with a modern twist, so it’s great for seaside homes and contemporary ones alike. The low-profile fan sits close to the ceiling, so this fan is a top pick for lower ceilings.

Courtesy of Hunter.

Hunter Ceiling Fan $149.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Prominence Home Store Fan

If you have a farmhouse-inspired home, this rustic outdoor ceiling fan will fit in perfectly. The edison-style light adds a charming touch (it’s dimmable too so you can set the ambiance), and it’s tri-mount compatible. The last thing you want with a fan is to be bothered by clunky noises, so you’ll love that this option is as quiet as a mouse so you can relax in peace.

Courtesy of Prominence Home Store.