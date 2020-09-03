This Cult-Favorite Costco Product Is Majorly Discounted on Amazon Right Now

An Instant Pot, an air fryer, a brand-new Lodge skillet, and a mini waffle maker: What do all of these kitchen products have in common? They’ve all made their way to Amazon’s top-10 best sellers in the kitchen and dining category. And as of right now, they’re all majorly discounted — especially one particular food storage container set that’s eerily similar to — and currently way cheaper than — one of Costco’s cult-favorite products.

Avid Costco shoppers know the OXO SoftWorks brand all too well. Just a few months ago, shoppers went crazy for Costco’s OXO SoftWorks nine-piece pop container set, which, at the time, was marked down $12.

But little did Costco shoppers know, Amazon sells a product that rivals the OXO set: Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization & Food Storage Containers. And right now, the set’s more than 60 percent off.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers (Set of 10) $38.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Currently, Costco’s nine-piece set is $59.99, so you’re saving more than $20 dropping the Rubbermaid product in your Amazon cart. And don’t worry, the two products are comparable, too: Both sets boast airtight seals, both sets feature a variety of sizes, and both sets stack for compact storage. The only difference is the Rubbermaid set includes one more container. More product for less money? Count us in.

