Make Martha Stewart’s DIY Succulent Garden With Items You Already Have at Home

Summer may be coming to an end, but we’re more desperate than ever to keep a little green alive in our homes when winter comes. After all, when you’re really and truly stuck at home, because of cold weather or other events, having something green and thriving to look at makes the days feel a bit brighter. But if you’re sick of dealing with expensive potted plants that end up yellowing and dying within weeks, what’s the solution? Martha Stewart‘s DIY upcycled succulent container garden, that’s what! It’s a surprisingly affordable way to add some plants to your life, and they’re easy to care for, too.

Shared as part of her Summer School With Martha series, this crafty DIY garden project uses upcycled wood to create a cute vintage letterpress-style tray to display an assortment of tiny succulents. Getting a variety of smaller succulents adds a huge visual impact to the arrangement, while the DIY letterpress plant tray is so much more chic than a series of terracotta planters.

It’s also an inexpensive project — you can get these small succulents at hardware stores, nurseries, and even grocery stores for a few bucks each (which also means that if any of them do happen to perish on your watch, it’s no big deal to replace them).

As for the wood, you can use old paint stir sticks leftover from home makeover projects and scrap plywood, an old drawer or you can pick up some wood at the hardware store — the materials are inexpensive even if you do have to buy them new.

At first, the tray will need to lay flat, so the succulents can root, but after they’ve been established, you can turn it into a vertical succulent planter. We can see it being the focal point of a dining room wall, a coffee table, or even in a bathroom.

Small affordable succulents were already one of our favorite home decor accents, but thanks to this Martha Stewart DIY container garden, we just fell even more in love.

Get Martha Stewart’s full tutorial here.

