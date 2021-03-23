Adding in quick seating when you least expect it can be tricky, especially when it comes to large family gatherings at your house. Instead of buying a bunch of fold-up chairs and tables, it might be easier to invest in one larger picnic table that can house a larger number of people with less moving parts.

Whether you’re looking for a compact dining table you can put away when you’re done using it outside or a picnic table for indoor use, there are a variety of types you can choose from. And if you’re not so keen on the idea of a plastic table, they even come in more design-friendly wood versions that will look great as a permanent option. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best picnic tables for eating, crafting, and gathering inside and outside.

1. Lifetime Table When it comes to outdoor tables and chairs, you can’t go wrong with this tried-and-true brand.This durable picnic table is made with a sturdy steel frame and weather-resistant material so you can keep it outside instead of putting it away every time you use it. The smart tabletop is also stain-resistant so you don’t have to worry about those inevitable accidents that happen, especially with kids around. Image: Courtesy of Lifetime. Image: Courtesy of Lifetime. Lifetime Table $414.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Custom Picnic Table Kit If you want something more elevated than a traditional plastic picnic table, this DIY custom wood version will dress up your outdoor dining situation. This kit requires you to get and cut your own lumber, so if you’re handy and want a unique table, this is the way to go. All you need to assemble is a powered screwdriver, wrench, and saw. Image: Courtesy of 2×4 Basics. Image: Courtesy of 2x4 Basics. Custom Picnic Table Kit $94.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Office Star Table Sometimes, you need more seating inside too, so this office-style picnic table is great for offices, classrooms, and more. The resin material is ultra lightweight so you can move it around, and it’s made of heavy-duty material that’s waterproof, stain-proof, and scratch-proof. Best of all, it folds up so you can easily store is away compactly. Image: Courtesy of Office Star. Image: Courtesy of Office Star. Office Star Table $173.52 on Amazon.com Buy now