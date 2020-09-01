Unique Party Favor Jars that Can Hold Just About Anything

It seems parties are all about one-upping the last one you attended. And one of the most anticipated parts of attending an event is taking home a cool goodie bag. If you’re really looking to impress your guests, ditch the paper bags and tissue paper for a unique party favor jar.

You can really get creative with what you put inside. Try a DIY beauty scrub, homemade jams, or some on-theme candy. Sure, you could go with a traditional clear candy bag, but these party favor jars really take things to the next level without too much extra work. Ahead, the best party favor jars that can hold just about anything.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Hexagon Jars

The easiest way to elevate traditional party favor jars is with their shape. These hexagon versions add visual interest and include everything you need to really make the most of these favor jars. They also come with chalkboard labels to write down people’s names and includes 30 disposable spoons if you’re going to use them for yogurt or other similar foods. They’re also great for catering.

Image: Courtesy of Syntic. Image: Image: Courtesy of Syntic.

Hexagon Jars $23.85 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Mini Yogurt Jars

One way to elevate your party is to incorporate the gift into the event. If you’re having a morning event, like a baby shower, you can create a cute yogurt bar with these versatile party favor jars. This 30-pack of glass jars come with label tags, lids, and string, so you can label them add ensure they’re covered so the inside doesn’t spill out.

Image: Courtesy of Brajtt. Image: Courtesy of Brajtt.

Mini Yogurt Jars $30.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Small Glass Bottles

Whether you want to delve into the candle-making business, want to give them as gifts, or need a vessel to hold food during your party, these party favor jars are a classic option. Everyone loves a mason jar, and these lookalikes are sure to be a crowd favorite. They are equipped with string and labels so you can customize them.

Image: Courtesy of Otis Classic Store. Image: Courtesy of Otis Classic Store.