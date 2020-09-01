This Friends Advent Calendar Just Shot to the Top of Our Christmas Lists

If we’re being honest, we start counting down the days to the holiday season as soon as September 1st hits, but traditionally, we keep track of the days until our fave holidays using advent calendars. When we were little we got those paper advent calendars filled with subpar chocolates, while we’ve recently started treating our loved ones (and ourselves, tbh) to the Bonne Maman jam advent calendar. But this year, there’s a new item we’re adding to our list of must-haves: a Friends advent calendar. Just call it “The One With All The Surprises”!

Perfect for the hardcore Friends fans out there (so like, pretty much anyone who lived through the 90s and early aughts), this advent calendar has 25 compartments that are packed with cute items that every Friends aficionado will immediately recognize – more than 40 curios in total.

So, what can you expect to get when you open up the tiny boxes of the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar? The items vary, from buttons, ornaments, booklets, and more, and there’s even a Holiday Armadillo surprise hidden within.

The Friends advent calendar 2020 is currently on pre-order on Amazon. Right now it’s on sale for $18.46, a 38 percent discount from its retail price, so you might want to order yours now instead of waiting until it’s officially released on October 27.

Could there BE a better way to count down the days until the holidays? Yeah, we didn’t think so. Cue up your favorite Friends holiday episodes, from “The One With All The Thanksgivings” to “The One With The Holiday Armadillo,” pile some holiday trifle into your favorite bowl, and get ready for the coziest holiday season yet while you open up a Friends surprise each day.

