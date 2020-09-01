Cute Party Favor Bags for Every Kind of Event

Whether you’re an adult or a kid, one of the best parts about attending parties is the gift bag you leave home with. Now, it may arguably be more exciting for kiddos, but it really depends on whose party you’re attending. From birthday parties to weddings, a cute party favor bag pouch can make or break the presentation.

Even if you’re not having a full-on party, cute party favor bag pouches are a great idea to keep on hand for those last-minute gifting needs that come up. Whether that’s a welcome gift for a new neighbor or a little something to remind a friend how much you care, it never hurts to be prepared. Ahead, the best party favor bags for all your gifting needs.

1. Holographic Bag

The unicorn-holographic trend is here to stay, and now you can even have it part of your party decor. This set of rainbow, shiny party favor bag pouches is a must for kids and teens in particular, but there’s no reason adults can’t get some use out of them too. These zipped bags are great for candy since they’ll be completely sealed up. Candy bar anyone?

2. Mudder Store Pouches

These mini party favor bag pouches are perfect to keep on hand for more reasons than one. They’re the perfect bag to put in mints for a wedding favor or they’re great to put jewelry gifts inside of for an extra-special touch. This pack of 50 is just what you need for a larger party or so you have plenty of backups for your gifting needs.

3. White Organza Gift Bags

If you’re really looking to impress your guests, these fancy party favor bag pouch is sure to wow them. Adorned in elegant rose accents, these pretty bags are even fit for a baby shower, wedding, engagement party. They’re even great to have on hand for everyday when you want to wrap up an impromptu birthday gift or treat for a friend. This pack comes with 50 so you’ll have more than enough to hold you over.

