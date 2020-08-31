Ulta’s Popular Blowout Sale Is Here & the Deals Are Unreal

If you’ve got the post-Nordstrom-Anniversary-sale blues, Ulta’s swooped in to save the day — and basically the entire month of September so you can still shop ’til you drop without paying full price. ICYMI, the affordable beauty retailer’s most popular twice-a-year sale has officially begun: 21 Days of Beauty is here so you can save 50% off products from luxurious beauty brands like Kiehl’s, Mario Badescu, and MAC. Hello, Christmas in September!

Just in time to kick off your Labor Day weekend shopping, this sale is one you’ll really regret not shopping. Each day through September 19th will have a handful of coveted beauty items — from game-changing skin-cleansing tools to cult-favorite makeup and skin care products— half off. And once the day is over, the deal is gone forever. And you know there’s no worse feeling than sleeping on something and then it’s not there for you to snag the next day.

So whether you’re looking to flex that skin care muscle at home in lieu of your spa visits these days (or to treat our new friend: maskne) or want to stock up on holiday gifts early, there’s no reason you shouldn’t take a peek at this mega savings event. And if you’re a Diamond or Platinum rewards member, you’ll have access to exclusive deals as well. Prepare yourself, we’ve seriously never seen prices this low. Click here to see the lineup of what’s to come the rest of the month so you can mark the dates you need to shop on your calendar right now. Note that some deals are online only as well, so you don’t even have to go to the store IRL to shop.

Ahead, check out all the products on sale today, and if you see one you love, click buy right now or else it’ll be gone tomorrow. You can also take a peek at the products on sale in the coming days so you won’t miss out on anything.

beautyblender Blendercleanser Sponge & Brush Cleanser — Originally $16

2020 is no doubt the year we’re cleaning everything we’ve ever neglected, makeup sponges included. This innovative, unscented cleanser and scrubber mat is made just for your beautyblender, so you can make it look new again — and so bacteria isn’t going back onto your face when you’re applying makeup. Buh, bye germs!

Get Squeaky Clean $8.00 Buy now

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser — Originally $40

If you’re not suffering from maskne right now, we are seriously jealous. For the rest of us, we’ve had to incorporate some new skin care products into our routines to kick those pesky pimples to the curb. One must-have item for this newfound skin issue is a gentle exfoliator to remove dead skin cells from the surface of your skin. Made with a trio of exfoliating acids and hydrating Jojoba beads, this intensive formula will wipe out dead skin without making skin feel dehydrated.

Exfoliation Hero $20.00 Buy now

Dermalogica Rapid Reveal Peel — Originally $85

Whether you’re looking to road test a new beauty treatment without committing to the full-size thing or you’re taking advantage of road trips this year, this mini-size kit has your name all over it. This kit includes 10 travel tubes of the Rapid Reveal Peel, so you can get that glass skin look wherever you are. AHA extracts, lactic acid, and fermented plant enzymes help with cell renewal, reducing fine lines, and creating a more even skin tone.

Hello, Glass Skin $42.50 Buy now

Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW — Originally $70

Sometimes, if you just have your brows done, that’s all you need to feel ready for the day. With this genius brow-enhancing serum, you just might be able to forgo brow gel altogether for an even faster morning routine. Made with a blend of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids, it can create the appearance of bolder, fluffier brows in 6-8 weeks and can provide significant results in four months.

Brows that Wow $35.00 Buy now

MAC Best-Seller Lipstick Trio — Originally $61

Every person should have a few trusty go-to shades, but if you haven’t figured it out yet, no reason to fret. This trio of MAC’s best-selling lipsticks can let you experiment for a fraction of the cost. Note that this deal is exclusive to Diamond and Platinum members, so if you’re not there yet, it’s time to get shopping so you can take advantage of a deal like this next time!

Pucker Up $55.00 Buy now

