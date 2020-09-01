Stylish Galvanized Steel Buckets for Drinks

Entertaining larger groups can be a chore when it comes to serving up drinks — and making sure they’re cold. The easiest solution (unless you have the budget to hire a bartender) is to use a galvanized steel bucket for drinks to keep large amounts of waters, alcohol, and sodas chilled so guests can grab them whenever they’re thirsty. It’s also a charming option to put flowers in as well.

Whether you’re having a casual outdoor gathering that’s impromptu or you’re having a planned birthday party or tailgate, a galvanized steel bucket for drinks comes in handy on multiple occasions no matter your style. You can sit one atop an outdoor dining table or some even have sleek little tables you can set it on so it’s higher up and easier to reach. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best galvanized steel buckets for drinks to make entertaining a breeze.

1. Tablecraft Store Bucket

Complete your outdoor BBQ party with a spacious galvanized steel bucket for drinks so guests can help themselves to an ice cold beverage without having to ask you for one. This set includes a tabletop stand so you can have it sit on its own, or you can set it atop the dining table so it’s within reach while everyone is eating. Best of all, it features a condensation tray so the water doesn’t end up all over the table.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

Tablecraft Store Bucket $65.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Large Galvanized Tub

If you don’t want the option to have a freestanding galvanized steel bucket for drinks or one that you can put on another surface, then this version is just for you. The old-fashioned tub design is oh-so-charming and works just as great as an ice bucket as it does to hold flowers in your garden. It has two sturdy handles, making them a breeze to carry, and it’s handmade for a unique look that’ll look great outside.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

Large Galvanized Tub $44.80 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Bottle Opener Tub

Whether you’re serving up beers, ciders, or soda with bottle tops, you won’t want to have any other galvanized steel bucket for drinks except this innovative version. Not only is it free-standing so it won’t take up valuable dining table space, but it also boasts an attached bottle opener so no one will go off with it again. It’ll hold up to 25 bottles, so you won’t have to constantly refill it and can actually enjoy your company.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.