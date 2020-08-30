Whether you’re at a college football tailgate or throwing an outdoor party, sometimes you need some creatively designed fabric to protect you from the outdoors. The outdoors can definitely be too much of a good thing, as you probably know all too well. If you don’t protect yourself from the sun or aren’t properly prepared for the rain, you could end up uncomfortable for hours. That’s why you should be safe rather than sorry and get an outdoor canopy, especially if you know you’ll be outside without shelter for a long period of time. That ensures that it can’t rain on your parade (or party).

We rounded up the best outdoor canopies for you. These canopies are easy to install, and you won’t need to bring the instruction manual every time you assemble it. We’ve got two options that you can pop up just about anywhere, and a more permanent pick for your backyard or patio. All of our picks provide some degree of UV protection, some more than others. They come in all kinds of colors to suit your aesthetic or whatever team you’re supporting.

1. Best Choice Products Outdoor Portable Canopy

You won’t have a problem setting up this canopy. It just takes three easy steps to have it upright. The canopy is made out of a powder-coated steel free and Oxford fabric cover, which can endure rain and block UV rays. When it comes time to pack up this canopy, it folds down in seconds and can be put into its carrying case. It comes in a total of eight colors, including black, orange and blue.

2. AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail Canopy

This outdoor canopy is perfect for your patio. It’s made out of high-density polyethylene fabric to block UV rays, provide you with some shade and create an oasis in your backyard. The fabric is breathable enough to make sure the outdoors doesn’t feel suffocating on a hot day. It attaches to D-rings and comes with five-foot-long ropes, but you will need something to attach it to. You can get this canopy in eight different sizes and four different colors.

3. Leader Accessories Pop Up Canopy Tent

Get 100 square feet of shade during your next tailgate or outdoor party. You can adjust this canopy to three different heights to customize it to your needs. You don’t need any fancy tools to set up this outdoor canopy. It comes with everything you need, including stakes and rope. The arch construction keeps water from collecting on top of the canopy if it rains. It’s available in beige, blue, silver and dark gray.

