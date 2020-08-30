After planning all of the food that you’re going to serve at your party, you need to figure out how you’re going to possibly fit all of it on your one table. You have a finite amount of space, and you need to organize everything in a way that makes sense. The dips and chips need to be grouped together, and the appetizer you crafted needs to be next to the garnishes you made for it. As of right now, that isn’t happening. If you’re getting stressed over table space, invest in one of the best tiered serving stands. You won’t regret it.

Tiered serving stands take up space vertically, rather than horizontally. That frees up some much-needed room on your table. The picks we rounded up can work for appetizers, chips, dips, desserts, veggies and even mini-sandwiches. One of our selections can even be separated, so you get three trays in one. If you’re worried about trying to stuff yet another serving accessory in your home, don’t fret. All of these trays can be taken apart and stored in your cabinets.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. 3 Tier Oval Bowl Set with Collapsible Metal Rack

If you’re looking to save table space and serve appetizers that have a dipping component, check out this stand. It has three tiers, which are made out of metal. You also get three different-sized bowls that are made out of durable and elegant porcelain. Your guests will be able to chip and dip easily. Plus, these bowls are all dishwasher safe, so you can save yourself some time after the party is over.

Partito Bella.

3 Tier Oval Bowl Set with Collapsible Metal Rack $31.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Klikel 3 Tiered Serving Stand

This tiered serving stand just screams desserts—cupcakes, brownies or cookies. It’s classic and will garner plenty of compliments at your event. The stand is easy to assemble and disassemble, so it won’t take up a ton of room in your cabinets. The plates are even dishwasher-safe, making clean-up simple. You can get this as a silver two-tier or three-tier tray. There’s also a gold three-tier option available.

Klikel.

Klikel 3 Tiered Serving Stand $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Wilton 3-Tier Customizable Iron Treat Stand

Made out of durable black metal and featuring a clear base, this beautiful tiered stand will draw attention to your tasty treats. It has a small, medium and large tier. The best part about this stand is that it can be taken apart. You can display the different parts separately, so you can customize it to your event. After the fun is done, you clean the tray by wiping it down with a damp cloth and then drying it with a dry one.

Wilton.