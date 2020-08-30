Sometimes, it can be difficult to show off your personality in your kitchen. With so many stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets, a kitchen can look sleek, yet often impersonal and monochromatic. An easy way to make your kitchen feel more home-y is to get some colorful tea towels. You’ll add a pop of color to your kitchen in a cost-effective way. If you’re hosting a dinner or just having some friends over for small bites, these towels will be noticed and commented on by your guests.

The best tea towels for entertaining often come in sets of two to four towels. None of the towels in our sets are the same. Each one features a unique illustration or design, though they fall within the same color scheme. They won’t look disparate but like a coordinated unit. You can find towels with fruit, flowers, animals and geometric patterns on this list. They aren’t just decorative, though. You can dry dishes with these towels and wipe down surfaces. We don’t recommend that you grab one and attempt to wipe up a marinara sauce spill or anything that’ll stain the towels, though.

1. RED LMLDETA Kitchen Tea Towels Set

Instead of having all matching, color-coordinated towels, go a little outside of the box with this cute set. All of the towels are cream, but that’s where the similarities end. One towel has dog breeds, another has tropical birds and the final towel has illustrations of colorful fruit. The towels have built-in loops, so they’re easy to hang up and won’t fall. Made out of cotton, these towels are machine-washable.

2. KAF Home Pantry Pineapple Kitchen Dish Towel Set

Love pineapples? Check out this super cute set. You get one pineapple towel, one white towel with yellow and gray stripes, white towel with a gray checkered pattern and a gray towel with a yellow checkered pattern. Each towel has a sewn-in loop, so you can hang it up in your kitchen easily. The set should be put on the cold cycle with like colors in your washing machine.

3. Maison d’ Hermine Rose Garden

If you’re a big fan of flowers, you’ll love this colorful towel set. These towels aren’t just for show, though. They’re practical, too. You can clean surfaces and as a drying towel for your dishes. There are more than 22 styles of towel to browse, ranging from fish-themed tea towels to France-themed towels. Depending on which set you choose, you either get two towels or three towels.

