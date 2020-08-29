Unique Desk Sculpture Figurines to Dress Up Your Workspace

We spend so many of our waking hours cooped up at our desks, so it’d be a shame to leave it boring and sad looking. So, adding some inspiring desk accessories like desk sculpture figurines can brighten up the space so you can be productive. Once your desk area is organized and decorated, you can instead focus on the work you need to do instead of the work your desk area needs.

There are so many different types of desk sculpture figurines that you can incorporate into your office that’ll keep you going when you feel like stopping. From travel-inspired figurines to help you dream about that vacation on the radar to mindful statues that can help you feel calm and serene, there’s an accessory for just about every style. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best desk sculpture figurines to add some personality to your work area.

1. Eiffel Tower Decor

If you need some extra motivation at your desk if you’re prepping for a big vacation, this chic Eiffel Tower desk sculpture figurine should do the trick. It’s available in four shades ranging from black to pink, so you can add a pop of color to brighten the mood. It’s ultra durable and anti-corrosive, so you don’t have to worry about accidentally knocking it over while you’re working — it should last for years to come. And if you feel like moving it around the house, it can work in any other space like in the bathroom or living room.

2. Dahlia Statues

Adding art to your work desk can increase your motivation to get things done, especially if you work in a creative industry. This unique desk sculpture figurine is actually based off of a real sculpture, so it’s the perfect way to get the same look on a smaller scale. It features a loving couple in a gorgeous bronze finish that will coordinate with any room decor and color scheme.

3. Danya B Yoga Pose Sculpture

In our tech-driven lives, we can all use more peace and mindfulness to keep us centered. It’s not always easy, especially when stress hits during the work day, but this desk sculpture figurine can help remind you to take a second to breathe — because everything will be alright. It features a person doing a yoga pose, so whether you’re a yogi or just need a reminder throughout the day to slow down, this calming sculpture is a perfect accent to your space.

