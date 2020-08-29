Cute Pop-Up Cards to Stock Up On

There always comes a time in your life when you need a card for a last-minute birthday or celebration and you don’t have any on hand. And when you rush to the store to grab one, they of course are out of the type you need. One of the best ways to avoid that all too common problem is by having a stash of cards at home. And if you really want to impress someone, pop-up cards go the extra mile.

Whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, or wedding, pop-up cards are an elevated version of your traditional greeting cards. They’re essentially works of art, so they may be a bit pricier than your average greeting card but they’re totally worth it. Standard cards end up just being thrown out, but theses ones at least will be displayed a little longer. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best pop-up cards to keep on hand for when you least expect it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Hallmark Butterfly Card

You can never have too many thank you cards on hand — there is always a lot to be thankful for after all. This gorgeous pop-up card features gorgeous butterfly cutouts and has the words “Thankful for you all year long” on the inside of the card. No matter when you feel like you need to show your appreciation for someone, this card is sure to make them feel special.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

Hallmark Butterfly Card $11.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Hummingbird Card

If you don’t foresee needing a particular type of greeting card, this universal pop-up card is perfect. It’s blank so you can write in whatever message you’d like. This pirouette card is available in eight different styles, ranging from pretty hummingbirds to planes perfect for a little kid’s birthday. These cards are ultra unique as they’re imported from abroad.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

Hummingbird Card $10.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Lovepop Card

Sure, real flowers are nice, but they’ll die soon after they arrive. Keep the blooms going with this bouquet pop-up card that’s just as gorgeous as the real thing. Since the card is blank, you can tailor it to the occasion. It’s perfect for Mother’s Day, birthdays, anniversaries, or just to say that you’re thinking of someone. This premium card is truly a work of art.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.