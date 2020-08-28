Portable Buffet Food Warmers to Keep Food at the Perfect Temperature

Buffets or potlucks are a great idea in theory, but if food isn’t kept at the right (or really, safe) temperature, it not only can taste bad but not make your stomach feel great either after. The solution is to place food on a portable buffet food warmer to ensure it’s just right when you’re ready to eat or go back for seconds.

Buffet warmers come in a variety of styles, so you have your pick based on what your need is. Whether you’re having a party at home or a huge banquet, these buffet warmers will do the trick. Many even have adjustable temperature controls and individual sections to keep food apart. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best buffet food warmers to keep food fresh.

1. Proctor Silex Buffet

If you want a top-of-the-line buffet food warmer, this one takes the cake. With three individual compartments, food won’t touch or get mushy. It also comes with lids so you can keep bugs out and seal in the heat. Best of all, the compartments are removable, so you can use the bottom tray by itself too. The warming tray is food-safe so you can even put food directly on it.

2. Ovente Buffet Warmer

Buffets are convenient, but the food doesn’t always taste up to par. However with this professional buffet food warmer, food will taste like it just came out of the oven with even-heating design. The ultra-thin and lightweight tray won’t be a hassle to pick up, but it’s certainly not flimsy. This 200-watt device rapidly heats food and it boasts an LED light indicating it’s on. The adjustable warming dial also ensures food is just the way you like it.

3. Magic Mill Buffet Organizer

If you have a larger party or just a lot of food to set out, this extra-large buffet food warmer will keep all your food fresh and hot until it’s ready to eat. It also features adjustable temperature so you can get it to the right temperature. It also has a sleek glass top and handles that will stay cool so you don’t burn your hands if you need to move it.

