If you’ve been sweating over a menu for a party or get-together with friends for days, you should also think about how you’re going to present your fantastic food. Small bites or appetizers deserve a cool platter that’ll have your family and friends asking where you got it from. The platter won’t detract from your delicious food; it’ll only enhance the whole dining experience. Channel your favorite celebrity chef and create an awe-worthy plating presentation. We rounded up the most elegant serving platters for you.

Our selections come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, so you find the one you need for your table and the type of food that you’re making. These platters suit different aesthetics. If you want high-class, we’ve got a shiny, mirrored pick for that. Let’s say there will be multiple children in attendance, along with adults. We have a shatter-proof pick that can take being mishandled by clumsy little hands. There’s also a hand-painted option that’s so pretty you’ll want to use it every day.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dorotea Hand Painted Oval Serving Platter

This beautifully glazed platter features hand-painted flowers from Carolina Silva, who was born in Spain but lives in Seattle. The platter is 16.5 in., which gives you plenty of space for appetizers. Made out of stoneware and featuring a lead-free glaze, this dish is durable and is both microwave and dishwasher safe. You can get a matching set of plates, bowls and mugs.

Dorotea.

Dorotea Hand Painted Oval Serving Platter $58.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Godinger 11 in. x 16 in. Rectangular Tray

This silver-plated tray might look a little hefty, but it’s actually relatively lightweight. Whether you want to display your collection of liquors or serve some apps, this is a great pick. The platter has an additional silver edge, which makes it look even more elegant. The tray has a mirrored effect, so it’s so clear that you can see your face in it. It’s a total of 11 in. by 16 in. and large enough to serve a decent-sized party.

Godinger.

Godinger 11 in. x 16 in. Rectangular Tray $29.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. French Bull 13″ Rectangular Platter

This platter can hold up in a party where there’s clumsy kids. It doesn’t chip, scratch or break easily. The bright colors will also make this cool design from New York City designer Jackie Shapiro a conversation piece. This particular tray comes in two different shapes, circle and a long rectangle, if your party calls for it. There are plenty of other designs to browse if you’re not in love with this one.

French Bull.