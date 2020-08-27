Costco’s Birkenstock Sale Just Got Restocked & Prices Are Lower Than Ever

This summer has been all about the Birkenstock — and for good reason. The essential summer footwear brand has been marked down at practically every retailer we can think of, from Nordstrom Rack and Amazon to everyone’s favorite wholesale retailer, Costco. And for those of you who have yet to score your own discounted pair, you’re in luck because the Birkenstock sales have picked back up: Costco’s currently selling one of the brand’s more popular sandals for about 25 percent off.

Originally $44.95, the Birkenstock Arizona EVA sandal is now $10 off at Costco. Last time, Costco had the leather version of Birkenstock’s Arizona sandal on sale and they cost $59.95 so only having to shell out $34.95 for the EVA versions is a total steal! The waterproof, washable sandal is available in two different colors, too: black and silver. But with a price this good, you better believe these sandals are almost sold out on Costco’s website, so you better act fast. Currently, they’re available in women’s sizes 8 through 10 in silver, and women’s sizes 9 and 10 in black.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Birkenstock Ladies' Arizona EVA Sandal $34.99 Buy now

The more traditional Gizeh sandals are also on sale for $59.99

Image: Birkenstocks.

Gizeh Sandals $59.99 Buy now

The best part? Costco’s also currently hosting a clothing sale on its website that’ll save bulk shoppers big bucks. The sale goes: buy any five clothing or shoe items, and save $20; or, buy 10, and save $50. Not bad, right?

Can’t find your size? Or don’t love the look? Head on over to Amazon, where you’ll find a few other Birks on sale, like these leather sandals that are nearly $20 off:

Birkenstock Arizona Leathersandals $82.84 on Amazon.com Buy now

Or, these leather sandals with felt-lined straps and adjustable buckles, now $32 off:

Birkenstock Yara Leather $87.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Happy shopping!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: