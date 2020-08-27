Trader Joe’s Is Selling Halloween Decor That Every Plant Lover Needs to See

Last fall, Trader Joe’s gave shoppers — particularly gothic yogis with a green thumb — a collective freakout when they began selling yoga skeleton planters. The tiny planters came in two poses — Sukhasana and Anjali Mudra (or Prayer Pose) — and supported a tiny air plant on its head. They’re honestly the cutest darn Halloween year-round home decor we’ve ever seen — and they’re back, y’all.

Available for $5.99 each, Trader Joe’s yogi skeleton plants were spotted yesterday by Trader Joe’s List. And by the looks of it, TJ’s added one more pose to the collection this year: another version of Anjali Mudra, but with hands above its head. (See it in the very back?)

Caring for these air plants is easy, too. For starters, keep the plant under filtered light, and simply water it once a week by submerging it fully for half and hour and then drying.

Can’t find the yoga skeleton planter at your local Trader Joe’s? Don’t freak; head over to World Market for the next best thing, instead. While not planters, the gold yogi skeletons are a welcome addition to your Halloween year-round decor this year.

Antique Gold Yoga Skeletons $23.97

Or, head over to Michaels, where their 6-inch meditating yoga skeleton tabletop accent is currently half off.

Meditating Yoga Skeleton Tabletop Accent $5.99

Even Amazon has a set of yogi skeletons that, according to one Amazon reviewer, is a “huge hit” at her yoga studio.

Bone Stretchers Skeletons in Yoga Poses $34.99 on Amazon.com

But if you’re hellbent on adding to your collection of plants, Etsy has plenty of skull planters, like this black hanging skull planter from DashOfCuriosity.

Black Hanging Skull Planter with Chain $34.33

