When you’re having a small gathering or entertaining some friends, you want to make sure that your cabinets are stocked with all of the possible alcohol glasses. Maybe your friend used to be a wine drinker, but they’ve been on a bourbon kick lately. Or you’re pulling out some champagne because you’re celebrating a friend’s new job or an important life milestone. Whatever the situation, you should make sure you’ve got glasses to put beer, wine, champagne and liquor in. Plus, drinking your favorite drink out of fancy glass just makes you feel more sophisticated, much more so than drinking out of any old plastic kitchen cup. That’s why we rounded up the best entertaining drinkware for you.

We have one pick for beer, one pick for liquor and one pick for champagne—though that option is also available as a stemless wine glass. Our selections are elegant and are sure to get some compliments while your guests imbibe. One of our selections is even dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about hand-washing.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Paksh Novelty Italian Highball Glasses

You’ll want to pull these beautiful high-ball glasses out of the cabinet for any occasion. These Italian-crafted glasses look like they’ve come out of a hip cocktail bar with their cylindrical modern design. These glasses are easy to keep a hold of, and they have a thick base on the bottom that prevents them from shattering. With this set, you get six 13 oz. glasses.

Paksh Novelty.

2. Fitz and Floyd Linen Stemless Champagne Flutes

Have you broken a few delicate stem glasses in your time? Go stemless with this beautiful set of four flutes. With the added gold detailing at the bottom part of the glass, everyone will ask where you got them. You can choose between gold and copper detailing. If you aren’t in the market for champagne flutes, they have this same design available for stemless wine glasses.

Fitz and Floyd.

3. 1 Pint Beer Glasses – 2 Pack

Just because you can drink out of the beer can or bottle doesn’t mean that you have. Elevate your beer-drinking experience with these classy pint glasses. Your guests will be impressed, too. These glasses are dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to do any extra hand-washing. You can get them in sets of two or four. Just don’t forget to frost them before pouring your favorite beer inside.