Sleek Stainless Steel Serving Utensils

Whether you’re entertaining a large crowd or a table for two, it can never hurt to have a a set of stainless steel serving utensils on hand to make serving your meals easier. Not only do they look better, but they’re more durable too. The stainless steel material is made to last over time and will look good as new after you wash it. Many are also rust-proof for even more protection.

When you’re picking out the perfect stainless steel serving utensils, you want to make sure there’s enough for your needs. If you throw big parties often just for fun or for holidays, you’ll want one with plenty of pieces. From soup ladles to salad servers, you can never have too many utensils on your table. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best stainless steel serving utensils.

1. Gourmet Basics by Mikasa

There’s nothing worse than dull silverware, so when you have larger utensils looking old, you can’t miss it. This stainless steel serving utensil set doesn’t require polishing so you can make your life even easier. This eight-piece set includes two tablespoons, soup ladle, lasagna server, cake server, cold meat fork, and more. Best of all, this set is dishwasher safe to clean up a breeze.

2. Sharecook Stainless Steel Set

Sometimes, serving utensils can feel cumbersome, but these ones will fit just right in your hands. This stainless steel serving utensil set features ergonomic handles for a comfy grip and are dishwasher safe so you don’t have to worry about handwashing them after you’ve already cooked. This five-piece set includes everything from a butter knife to sugar spoon.

3. Stainless Steel Metal Utensils

This set of nine stainless steel serving utensils includes everything you need to serve up a meal. It includes three metal slotted spoons, three metal serving tongs, and three metal serving spoons. The smooth polish will look sleek on your table, and the utensils are dishwasher safe to make your life easier. The heavy-duty material is rust-proof and easy to hold.

