Durable Oven-to-Table Platters to Make Dinnertime Effortless

Dinnertime is complicated enough as it is, so the least amount of dishes you have to clean, the better. When it comes to serving up meals you made in the oven, it’s easier if you can serve it in the same dish for a more seamless process. Luckily, there are plenty of durable, stylish oven-to-table platters to eliminate at least one extra dish from your sink.

From small appetizer dishes to larger casserole ones, oven-to-table platters come in a variety of shapes and sizes for all types of foods. They also come in lots of colors to match your existing dishes — or you can add a pop of color to your neutral palette. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best oven-to-table platters that’ll make dinner easier than ever before.

1. HIC Rectangular Platter

You can never go wrong with a basic, neutral platter like this one to get the job done. It’s 12.5 inches and glazed in white porcelain for a shiny look. This massive oven-to-table platter is perfect for a whole fish or a tasty cheese platter for a crowd. You can also get other dishes to match, including a sushi plate.

2. Rachael Ray Platter

If you want to jazz up a boring tablescape, add a pop of color with this red oven-to-table platter. It’s also available in a dusty blue or cream for a more subtle look. This 12-inch rectangular platter is perfect for casseroles, meats, or salads. The stoneware design features a rustic look that’ll add some personality to your space.

3. Le Regalo Stoneware Oval

Since you’re already here, chances are you don’t want to make your life harder. Not only will this oven-to-table platter eliminate one more dish to clean, but it’s also dishwasher-safe so you can set it and forget it. The stylish design also makes it easy on the eyes, and it features finger grooves on both sides so it’s easier to hold. This elongated server is great for long tables.

