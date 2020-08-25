What’s spookier than ghosts, witches, vampires, and mummies combined? Paying retail for Halloween decor that you’ll only be using for one month out of the year, that’s what. That’s why every year we start our hunt for the most haunting Halloween decor early, so we can take advantage of items that are on sale before the season really hits. You can find lots of primo Halloween decor on sale during Labor Day, and we’ve found some impressive deals already this year.

Now, trick-or-treating might look a little different this year, and if we can’t give our candy, then you know we’re going to do the next best thing and deck our houses out to the nines. Thankfully, these deals make it an affordable prospect!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Wayfair Skeleton Wreath

Channel your inner Tim Burton with this chillingly dapper skeleton wreath, which is currently 21 percent off.

Wayfair Skeleton Wreath $68.99 Buy now

2. Walmart 18″ Witch Halloween Table Decor

This witch statue is legit creepy – it sort of looks like a haunted relic someone unearthed and then unwisely decided to put on their mantle, only to be haunted by the witch’s spirit for all of October.

Walmart 18 $24.99 Buy now

3. Bed Bath & Beyond Gemmy Animated Skull Radio

This spooky skull radio will make every night feel like a Halloween party at your house, especially when you get it for its current half-off price.

Bed Bath & Beyond Gemmy Animated Skull Radio $14.99 Buy now

4. Amazon Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light

If you prefer a more refined Halloween style, this mercury glass pumpkin light fits the bill. The lights are on a timer so you don’t have to worry about wasting electricity.

Amazon Romingo Mercury Glass Pumpkin Light 22.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Amazon E.SUN CRAFT Halloween Skull Statue

Going for a bohemian Halloween look? This flower-topped skull needs to be part of your design.

Amazon E.SUN CRAFT Halloween Skull Statue 17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Lowe’s Glitzhome Pumpkin Yard Stake

This cute, rustic yard sign featuring pumpkins in a wagon will give your home a welcoming vibe, and now it’s 15 percent off through September 9.

Lowe's Glitzhome Pumpkin Yard Stake $45.04 Buy now

