Comfortable Dog Harnesses for Your Furry Friend

It’s no secret we treat our pets like our kids and definitely better than ourselves sometimes. So when it comes to comfort, there’s no way you’re letting your furry friend go on long walks without a comfy dog leash or harness. And for larger dogs this can be an even bigger comfort issue, so getting them one of the best medium-size dog harnesses is key.

The most important thing to look for is a medium-size dog harness that’s not going to be too tight — or too loose. Aside from that, you have your pick when it comes to color options, so you can stick with basic black or go for hot pink for your furry fashionista. It’s also a good idea to look out for ones that are reflective so should they escape, someone can easily spot them at night. Below, we’ve rounded up the best dog harnesses to ensure Fido is comfortable and secure on walks.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Eagloo Dog Harness

The most important part when picking out a medium-size dog harness is that it won’t cause any harm. This adjustable option is no-pull, so it won’t strain their neck. It’s also made with an ultra- breathable fabric perfect for hot days, and it’s reflective so people can see your dog at night.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

Eagloo Dog Harness $19.54 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. PoyPet Harness

This no-pull harness will keep Fido safe in more ways than one. The quick-snap buckle is easy to take on and off, and it’s adjustable for the perfect fit. On top of that, the color of the harness glows at night so you can ensure that people can see them during those late-night walks — or if they escape. It’s choke-free and comes in a rainbow of colors to match your furry friend’s personality.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

PoyPet Harness $15.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Rabbitgoo Dog Harness

It can be tricky to keep up with your large pup, but this medium-size dog harness puts you in control so they can’t get away as easily. This adjustable vest gives them maximum comfort and boasts a reflective lining to increase their visibility at night. From candy pink to lime green, you can get just about any color you want to mix things up during your daily walks.

Image: Courtesy of Amazon. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.