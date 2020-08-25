There’s a drought of holidays in August, so we always get excited when Labor Day rolls around. But this year, with so many of us already not going in to work and unable to gather with friends and family for end-of-summer cookouts, how are we supposed to celebrate? Our vote is on retail therapy, baby. We’ve got our ear to the ground to find the best Labor Day sales of the year, and Wayfair definitely makes the list. Starting now, they have a Le Creuset bundle deal that’s almost too good to be true.

The Wayfair Le Creuset sale features discounts in two different ways. First, pretty much every Le Creuset item on their site is on sale. We’re talking Dutch ovens for more than $100 off kind of sale. But even better, they want to reward you for shopping. If you buy three Le Creuset items, you’ll get an additional 20% off your purchase. I guess everyone’s getting Le Creuset swag for Christmas this year!

If you’re not sure where to start shopping, fear not. We’ve selected our favorite Le Creuset sale items below. Just add three to your cart on Wayfair and you’ll get them for an even bigger discount!

1. Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Wayfair

This classic, versatile enameled cast iron Dutch oven is on sale for 48 percent off, a pretty unbeatable deal.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

2. Le Creuset 10.25″ Cast Iron Skillet

Wayfair

Nothing gets a good sear on steak like a cast iron skillet, and once it’s properly seasoned it will churn out beautiful pancakes and even eggs, too.

Le Creuset 10.25

3. Le Creuset Enamel on Steel Stovetop Kettle

Wayfair

Whistle yourself awake with this ‘s bright color will perk you up almost as much as the tea you make with it. Did we mention it’s 46 percent off?

Le Creuset Enamel on Steel Stovetop Kettle

4. Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Braiser with Lid

Wayfair

From beautifully braised short ribs to salt-baked whole fish and creamy mac and cheese, this lidded braiser can do it all.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Braiser with Lid

5. Le Creuset Stoneware Salt Crock

Wayfair

Keep your salt on the counter where you’ll actually use it in this cute little stoneware crock from Le Creuset. It’s a great gift for passionate cooks!

Le Creuset Stoneware Salt Crock

6. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron 2.5 Qt. Moroccan Round Tagine

Wayfair

Do we need a beautiful enameled cast iron tagine? Not necessarily. Do we desperately want one? YES! Especially a beauty like this, which is so pretty it can be left out in the open even when we’re not making a tagine of chicken with olives and apricots.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Moroccan Round Tagine

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: