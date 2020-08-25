These Dyson Labor Day Deals Are Almost Too Good to Be True

If you’re like me, you daydream about owning a coveted Dyson vacuum to make your home feel complete and to make cleaning somehow not feel like a chore. Or perhaps, a Dyson air purifier is on your wish list at the moment. Who am I kidding — we all want to shop for both. With Labor Day around the corner (I’m not sure how though because summer 2020 didn’t even exist?), tons of stores are having massive deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers so we can all at least have one thing to look forward to right now. Who said spring is the only season to do a cleaning overhaul?

Brace yourself: We’re not joking when we say there are a lot of sales happening, so basically you have your pick of where to shop. For the most part, you can get $100 off a variety of models. Bed Bath & Beyond’s offering $100 off select Dyson vacuums, and Best Buy, HSN and Target are also offering up some wallet-friendly prices.

So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to finally get your hands on one of the beauties, there’s really no better time than now with prices slashed this much. With many models featuring a cordless and bagless design along with powerful suction, there’s plenty of reasons to switch out your old vacuum for one of these. Ahead, the best Dyson Labor Day deals to help you kick off the holiday with crumb-free floors. We’re not sure how long they’ll last, so don’t wait to snatch these up. Be warned, you might actually love picking up the vacuum now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum

Image: Courtesy of Dyson. Image: Courtesy of Dyson.

Easy mobility is the top feature of this must-have Dyson Vacuum. From carpet and hard wood to multi-surface flooring, this effortless vacuum can tackle everything without extra hard work.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum $399.99 Buy now

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier

Image: Courtesy of Dyson. Image: Courtesy of Dyson.

Since we’re all staying at home, you may have experienced a drippy nose or constant sneezing thanks to indoor allergens. One of the best companions to your allergy medication is a handy air purifier, like this sleek version. It oscillates so it covers the entire room, and it captures 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns. Dust, pollen, mold, and pet dander be gone!

Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier $399.99 Buy now

Dyson V11 Torque Stick Vacuum

Image: Courtesy of Dyson. Image: Courtesy of Dyson.

If you want the latest and greatest, look no further than this high-tech option with all the bells and whistles. Get this: This intelligent machine features an LCD screen that provides real-time reporting such as a countdown timer and suction optimization for a smarter clean.

Dyson V11 Torque Stick Vacuum $599.99 Buy now

Dyson Big Ball Canister Vacuum

Image: Courtesy of Dyson. Image: Courtesy of Amazon.

While Dyson is most widely known for its stick-style design, they also have an innovative canister vacuum if you prefer going that route. This style is particularly helpful when cleaning stairs thanks to the ultra-lightweight design that’s compact too. This one does have a 21-foot retractable cord that’s housed inside the ball.

Dyson Big Ball Canister Vacuum $299.99 Buy now

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Vacuum

Image: Courtesy of Dyson. Image: Courtesy of Dyson.

Secret tip when shopping Dyson: Shop for older models and you can get the look for significantly less than the latest models. This option retails for $380, so you’re getting $80 off the already more affordable price. This version even converts into a handheld vacuum so you can get into those floor corners and couch crevices better.

Dyson V8 Motorhead Vacuum $299.99 Buy now

Before you go, check out our gallery below: