Soothing Aloe Vera Gels for Irritated Skin

When it comes to the best sun relief after a little too much time in the sun, your best bet is slathering on some soothing aloe vera gel. However, some products can feel sticky or actually do the opposite of what they should, so you’ll need to be selective with the items you choose. Ingredients don’t lie.

Aloe vera gels come in a variety of types and colors — from clear to bright green. In addition to just plain old aloe, many of these miracle-working products are enhanced with other burn-relieving ingredients like cocoa butter and Manuka Honey, so your skin feels soft and supple. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best aloe vera gels to sooth irritated skin. Bye, bye, sun burn!

1. Fruit of the Earth Aloe Vera Gel

Some aloe vera gels can leave behind a slick, oily feeling when you put it on your skin, but this formula won’t do that. This cooling, moisturizing gel is made from fresh aloe leaves, and it forms a protective shield on the skin to prevent any loss of moisture. Whether you’re dealing with an intense sunburn, other burns, or itching, this healing product has got you covered.

2. Honeyskin Aloe Vera Gel

If you’re looking to get the same benefits of aloe vera gel on your hands, this hand-washing formula is a must. It’s packed with a ton of nourishing ingredients to cure dry hands while cleaning them including Manuka honey, tea tree, and rosemary. It’s a natural formula too, so you don’t have to worry about unwanted chemicals seeping into your skin.

3. Sunbum Aloe Vera Gel

While aloe vera gels are meant to hydrate and soothe, they can end up leaving a sticky feeling on your skin. This hydrating formula is made with ultra rich cocoa butter so it’ll leave irritated, burned skin feeling moisturized after a bit too much sun. It’s also got Tea Tree oil to enhance its soothing properties. So long, peeling skin!

