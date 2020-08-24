Unless your pet is one of those rare dogs that actually likes baths, bath-time is probably a Herculean effort. Somehow, your wary pooch always knows when it’s time for a bath and hides. When you finally manage to coax—or wrangle—your puppy into the bath, they don’t want to stay there. As they’re contemplating their life existence and bad luck while you’re shampooing them, maybe you should give some thought as to what you’re shampooing your dog with. Because they’re your best friend and a family member, you want to wash them with the most natural or most helpful shampoo. Dogs have skin imbalances like we do, and sometimes they can end up with some nasty rashes or fungal infections. That’s why it’s important to see what your shampoo is helping with. We rounded up the best dog shampoos for you.

If your dog suffers from dry skin, and you want some recognizable ingredients on the bottle, we have two picks for you. On the other end of the spectrum, if your dog is itchy, scratchy and generally uncomfortable, we found an antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-yeast shampoo that should soothe their skin.

We can’t promise bath-time will be any easier though. You might end up as wet as the dog, but hey, at least they’re clean?

1. Natural Dog Shampoo with Colloidal Oatmeal

This natural dog shampoo will be so soothing that your dog will wonder if they’ve been sent to a special puppy spa. Made with oatmeal, jojoba and lavender, this shampoo calms your dog while tending to their dry skin and eradicating any irritants. It gets rid of that overpowering dog smell and your dog squeaky clean while helping hydrate your dog’s skin and fur.

2. Paws & Pals 5-In-1 Oatmeal Dog Shampoo

Made with oatmeal, aloe and a combination of natural oils and extracts, this shampoo will be a kind and tear-free experience for your furry friend. Both organic and vegan, the shampoo tries to give your dog the best skin treatment possible. It restores the balance of your dog’s natural oils and moisturizes their skin, while helping cleanse away anything that might be irritating your puppy’s skin.

3. PetHonesty Antibacterial & Antifungal Chlorhexidine Shampoo

If your poor pooch has been a little itchy lately or seems like they might be suffering from a bacteria infection, this shampoo can help clear up some of those issues—without a trip to the vet. This gentle shampoo, which has a cucumber melon scent, helps eliminate the odor that often comes with skin infections. The antifungal and antibacterial shampoo also helps battle yeast infections. It only takes four to six pumps per bath.