With back-to-school season in swing and fall around the horizon, you’re probably feeling the itch to makeover your home. Whether that means a full kitchen remodel or just picking up a few accessories, The Home Depot has got you covered with the Labor Day sale of our dreams. It’s all going down on August 27th, but here’s the best part: You can shop massive deals through October 21st. BRB, renovating my entire house now!

While you can save on some items now, you can get an even bigger discount when the sale officially starts— we’re talking up to 40 percent off —on just about everything to make a home reno happen. From patio furniture and home dècor to small and big appliances like sleek fridges, this can’t-miss sale has got you covered. So, with a new season approaching — and the fact that you’re tired of staring at the same four walls everyday — what better time to snag those big-ticket home deals you’ve been waiting for?

Don’t skip a beat on this savings event — it’s too good to pass up. Ahead, check out some top picks you can shop from the sale right now, so you’re ready to get out that credit card on August 27th. Note that the prices will drop once the sale officially starts.

Hampton Bay Patio Set

Patio season is anything but over. If you didn’t give your backyard a refresh this summer, do it now so you can cozy up outside with a blanket and cup of hot cocoa this fall while stargazing. You can choose from a variety of cushion colors and designs for a custom look.

Magic Chef Multi-Cooker

Basically, no kitchen is complete with some sort of pressure cooker thanks to its time-saving cooking abilities. This version features 14 presets and comes ready with a recipe book so you can get straight to whipping up delicious meals in no time.

Samsung French Door Refrigerator

While you’re staying at home and preparing more meals, you’re using your fridge a lot these days. Give your kitchen a major facelift by bringing home this ultra-modern fridge that’s even fingerprint resistant. It’s available in white, stainless steel, and black stainless steel, so you can match your existing appliances.

Samsung Front-Load Washing Machine

Getting clothes clean is more important than ever. So if your current washing machine is on its last leg, why not treat your household to this front-load appliance that looks just as good as it works? It’s high-efficiency, provides a powerful pre-treatment feature so stains don’t set in as easily, and you can even troubleshoot any errors right from your smartphone with Smart Care.

Sealy Hybrid Mattress

If you haven’t gotten a new mattress in 10+ years, you’re wayyy overdue. Bring home a brand new mattress and you just might never want to get out of bed again.

