All of the Best Labor Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now

I have a bittersweet relationship with Labor Day sales. Part of me hates when the holiday rolls around because it’s the unofficial end of summer (my favorite season), but the bargain shopper in me loves a good deal and Labor Day is full of them. Obviously, this year our shopping habits look a little different and because of that, stores are changing up their sales too. Tons of retailers are offering bigger and better discounts and they’re rolling them out sooner than ever and they’re mostly online. You can find killer deals on everything from electronics to home furnishings and cookware for unbelievable prices if you know where to look.

To help you strategize your Labor Day sales plan of attack, we’ve combed through all of the best deals that are available to shop right now and compiled a list of the best ones to keep an eye out for in the near future. Let’s get started with the sales happening right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Home Depot

There really isn’t a section of Home Depot’s store that isn’t on sale right now. Everything from appliances to gardening tools is discounted but small kitchen appliances and select bath items seem to be the best deal because you can score up to 40% off.

Image: Courtesy of Magic Chef.

9-in-1 6 Qt. Electric Multi-Cooker $59.99 Buy now

Tempurpedic

If you’re in need of a new mattress, Labor Day is the time to snag a great deal. Mattresses are one of the most deeply discounted items during the holiday weekend and Tempurpedic is running a sale that could save you up to $500 on select mattresses.

Image: Courtesy of Tempurpedic.

Raymour & Flanigan

Now through Monday, September 14, Raymour & Flanigan will be offering 15% off for purchases under $2,500 and 20% off automatically for purchases over $2,500. They will also be offering price matching for all mattresses including Casper, Purple and many more.

Image: Courtesy of Raymour & Flanigan.

Chenille Sofa $594.96 Buy now

Here’s a sneak peek at some upcoming sales to mark on your calendars.

Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide from August 28th – September 7th. The discount applies to everything — even bedding accessories like sheets, blankets and pillows!

Image: Courtesy of Brooklyn Bedding.

Tencel Sheets $69.50 Buy now

Macy’s

You can save 35-60% sitewide during Macy’s Labor Day sales and even snag an extra 20% off select items like Martha Stewart’s quilts and bedspreads. The sale begins August 31st and runs until September 7th.

Image: Courtesy of Martha Stewart.

Seersucker Bedding Collection $89.99 Buy now

Lifestride

Lifestride is known for its super comfy shoes and this Labor Day they will be offering a whopping 30% off the entire site! The sale begins September 4th and runs through September 8th. Free shipping will also be available.

Image: Courtesy of Lifestride.

Marina Wedge $19.99 Buy now

Don’t forget to bookmark this page because we’ll continue to update it as soon as new deals roll out!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: