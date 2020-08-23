For new and veteran cooks alike, you’re probably very proud of all of the recipes you’ve mastered. From appetizers to desserts, you have a number of dishes that are your go-tos. Maybe you ripped them out of a magazine, got them passed-down from another relative or just concocted something delicious on your own. If these recipes are floating around your kitchen, it might be time to invest in a recipe box. You don’t want to lose a special recipe or spill on it, rendering it illegible. Cardboard recipe boxes are great, but they don’t give you the most possible protection. That’s why we’re suggesting checking out the best tin recipe boxes.

Tin boxes are made of metal, so they’re much less likely to stain and easy to wipe off, if you accidentally hit your box with a splash of flour. These aren’t just boring old metal boxes, though. They all have “Recipes” written on them, and they’re covered in colorful illustrations. Some of our picks even come with dividers and recipe cards, so you can get to organizing your collection right away.

1. Jot & Mark Recipe Card Complete Gift Box

This vibrantly illustrated box will protect your recipes from the elements—of your kitchen. If this box gets stained by one of your latest baking endeavors, you can just wipe it clean, unlike your recipe cards. The tin can hold index cards, 4 in. by 6 in. recipe cards and folded recipes from magazines. You can choose from Garden Floral, Indigo Floral, Lemon Zest or Pink Peonies.

2. Heart&Berry Recipe Box With Cards

With this tin recipe box, you get 24 sturdy and illustrated recipe cards along with dividers. The box can also hold 4 in. by 6 in. recipe cards and keep them organized, so you don’t have to spend time fishing through your cards for a brownie recipe. Choose between a floral illustrated set or a strawberry illustrated set, either of which will look cheerful on your kitchen counter.

3. Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Box (Juliet Rose)

You’ll get excited wherever you pull out this gorgeously decorated recipe tin. It’s available in Juliet Rose, Citrus Floral or Herb Garden. The durable metal tin comes with 12 beautifully printed dividers and 24 recipe cards, the latter of which is decorated with charcoal spoons. This would make a great bridal shower gift or birthday present for the baker or chef in your life.

